Winter workshops in full swing at LACA
Looking for a way to beat those winter time blues and to keep those creative juices flowing? The Ludington Area Center for the Arts has just what you need with an amazing lineup of workshops and classes for all skill levels in a variety of mediums.
Ludington artist “Chaotic” Mike Coleman will host one of his highly popular Acrylic Pour workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The cost of the workshop is $50 for LACA members and $55 for non-members. Students will be given two canvases to create pours on.
Looking to test your hand at oil painting? Justin David Gustafson hosts a weekly oil painting workshop every Sunday at 1 p.m. Cost of the class is just $35 for LACA members and $45 for non-members per week. All supplies are included.
Wood carver Larry Stewart will host a five-part woodcarving for beginners class Thursdays at 1 p.m. March 3-31. The cost is $50 for LACA members and $55 for non-members all supplies included.
Area potter and painter Mary Case hosts a weekly after-school kids multimedia workshop in the LACA pottery studio from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. The cost of the workshop is $18 for LACA members and $23 for non-members per week.
Speaking of kids classes, children ages 8 to 18 are invited to take part in Deb Borema’s youth sewing group from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Children will learn to use a sewing machine while making an array of fun and creative projects. The youth sewing group is free to children and grandchildren of LACA members. Not a member of LACA? No problem, LACA memberships start at $40 per year. Children of non-members may attend the group for 1-week to give it a “test run.” Email info@ludingtonartscenter.org to register for the sewing group.
LACA’s partnership with the University of Michigan’s Art & Design School “Fab Collabs” is another free program open to creatives ages 12 and up. Participants learn creative techniques from U of M students via Zoom. Fab Collabs takes place every Tuesday from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the LACA performance hall.
Other upcoming pottery workshops include:
• a Berry Bowl workshop with Mary Case Sunday, Feb. 27. The cost is $45 for LACA members and $50 for non-members;
• a Handmade Planter workshop with Bekah Bramer Wednesday, March 9. The cost is $25 for LACA members and $28 for non-members;
• a two-part Clay Garden Flower workshop with Mary Case March 3 and 10. The cost is $55 for LACA member and $60 for non-members;
• a two-part Clay Tile workshop with Mary Case March 24 and 31. The cost is $55 for LACA member and $60 for non-members;
• a pair of felted spring pillow with Deb Borema on March 5 and 19. The cost is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non members; and
• first Sunday sewing workshops, also hosted by Borema. The workshops are free to LACA members, however there is a $5 supply fee. The March 6 workshop will feature a cat neck warmer and the April 3 workshop will feature a tool bucket organizer.
Workshop registration online can be done online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/ or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Follow the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the workshop schedule. Artists interested in teaching a workshop at LACA can email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
State park’s lantern-lit book walk rescheduled
The lantern-lit book walk, canceled due to icy conditions on Feb. 19, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at Ludington State Park.
The event is hosted by the West Shore ESD Great Start Collaborative and the state park from 6 to 8 p.m. Come read the story “The Mitten” as a family, and enjoy a self-guided snowshoe hike along a 1-mile loop lit by kerosene lanterns. Participants will start at the warming shelter and dress accordingly due to weather.
The first 100 families will receive a grab-and-go bag and a book free for participation. The state park will have 60 pairs of snowshoes for children and adults to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Free warm beverages will be available at the Amphitheater bonfire. Snowshoes sizes fit ages 8 and older. The hike may be canceled in the event of severe or icy weather.