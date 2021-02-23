Deadline is March 15 for Oceana County Community Foundation scholarship program
The Community Foundation for Oceana County’s scholarship program is currently open, but closing soon.
Students of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including high school and homeschooled seniors, current college students, and adult learners/returning students. Applications are available online at www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships. Applications are due by March 15, 2021.
For more information on our scholarship program or for help filling out the application, visit www.oceanafoundation.org/scholarships, or contact scholarship coordinator Danielle Siegel at danielle@oceanafoundation.org or by calling (231) 869-3377.
Registration underway for LACA’s virtual ukulele workshop with Lil Rev
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a virtual 12-bar blues ukulele workshop with internationally known ukulele artist Lil Rev (Marc Revenson) on Tuesday, April 20.
Lil Rev will instruct workshop participants via Zoom from his home in Milwaukee. Due to the current limitations on indoor gatherings this workshop will be 100-percent virtual with all students taking part from their home.
The April 20 workshop will take place at 1 p.m. During the workshop Lil Rev will instruct students as they work their way through eight classic 12-bar blues tunes.
“We’ll study common strum patterns, adding boogie notes to your strums, tremolo, triple strums, blues turnarounds, walking boogie-woogie, blues riffs and much more,” Lil Rev said.
The class is open to all players of all skill levels, but knowing basic chords and being able to read tablature is helpful. A PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs provided will be provided.
The cost of the workshop is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non-members.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
Participants will be set a Zoom link prior to the workshop as well as a PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs.
Project on U.S. 31 in Benzie County to start March 1
The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest nearly $5.2 million to rebuild 7.3 miles of U.S. 31 from the west intersection with Goose Lake Road to Reynolds Road east of Honor in Benzie County. The project includes new curb and gutter, and is funded through the Rebuilding Michigan program.
The project will begin initially with tree removal along the route. Road work is scheduled to begin May 10.
Tree removal work will require shoulder closures. When road work begins in May, there will be daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.
The project includes new guardrail, pavement markings and centerline and shoulder rumble strips.
The expected end date is Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Library to hold virtual backyard birding presentation March 3
The public is invited to a backyard birding Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, hosted by Mason County District Library. The Zoom link will be shared on the library’s website, www.mcdlibrary.org, and Facebook page.
More and more people are enjoying bird feeding while close to home during the pandemic. Greg Bodker’s beautiful photography will help you learn more about birds as he demonstrates the joys of birding you can have both in your backyard and in our area. Novice and aspiring birders will especially benefit from the program.
Topics include the excitement and enjoyment of birdwatching; differences between birdwatching and birding; how to attract more birds to your backyard; places to go birding in the area and more.
Greg Bodker has been a serious birder since 2006, combining his interest in birds, nature, and photography as often as possible. He has led birding trips for Michigan Audubon and was on its board of directors for three years. Currently, he enjoys delivering birding and nature education presentations to audiences throughout Michigan.
He also has presented at San Antonio Audubon. He has been a winner in multiple amateur photo contests including the overall winner in Michigan Nature Association’s 2020 Photo Contest.