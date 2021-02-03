Mason County Democrats hosting convention Thursday
The Mason County Democrats are hosting its county convention via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. with a roundtable discussion starting at 7 p.m.
The roundtable topic is “Unity: Where do we go from here?” The discussion will be followed by the county committee business meeting.
Request a link for the Zoom meeting by noon, Feb. 4, by emailing info@masoncountydems.org
Mitten Tree continues work for upcoming holidays
The Church United Women of Mason County, which oversees the Mitten Tree, is planning to continue its work for this year.
The Mitten Tree is a part of the Church United Women that makes mittens, hats and scarves and then are donated during the first week of December and distributed by the Salvation Army.
For those that would like to assist in knitting or crocheting mittens, hats and/or scarves, the group can assist with yarn. Those in need of yarn may call Norma Koeppe at 843-4253.
Blood drive to be held at Mason County Central High School Friday
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a blood drive at Mason County Central High School on Friday. The blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. It will take place in the auxiliary gym at the high school building, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
To schedule an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125219.
Masks are required and donors should have a photo ID on hand when they come. Those who have donated before through Versiti can fill out a pass ahead of time to expedite the registration process.
Donors can call the school office when they arrive and wait in the parking lot until someone greets them if there is a wait.
For more information, call blood drive chairperson Roxanne Chye at (231) 757-4748 or email at rchye@mccschools.org.
Mason County College Access Network hosts FAFSA drive
The Mason County College Access Network is participating in an initiative geared at getting high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Mason County CAN is hosting a giveaway sponsored by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and participation from each of the high schools. Students can enter the sweepstakes by showing their school counselor a student aid report they receive when they complete their FAFSA. Students typically receive assistance from their parents, and families are asked to assist their graduating seniors.
The contest is called FAFSA Frenzy, and in Michigan, applications received before March 1 are eligible to receive the Michigan Competitive Scholarship. This year’s FAFSA uses 2019 tax information from parents and students. Completing a FAFSA is allows for students in Michigan to access TIP grants, and those who would like to take advantage of the Mason County Promise or earn a scholarship from the Community Foundation of Mason County need to complete the application, too.
The FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.org. For resources, including tutorial videos to help with scholarships and FAFSA, they can be found at www.masoncountycan.org