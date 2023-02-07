Time change for
Ludington Curling Club’s Saturday clinic
The Ludington Curling Club will host its curling clinic from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road.
The initial time of 4 to 6 p.m. has been changed.
28th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is Feb. 27-March 4
The Mason County Central Educational Foundation announced that its 28th annual Spring CommUnity Auction will start Monday, Feb. 27, and continue through Saturday, March 4.
The auction will again be held online this year, and bidding will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 and continue through 8 p.m. on March 4.
The auction will features hundreds of items donated or sponsored by local businesses and community members.
Sporting items, housewares, toys, services, entertainment and more will be included in the online auction.
Proceeds benefit students and staff members at MCC.
View items and register as a bidder at the MCCEF’s new auction website at https://meccef.betterworld.org.
Nominating petitions available for West Shore ESD board seats
There are two regular-term seats, each for six years, that will be up for election in 2023 for the West Shore Educational Service District’s board of education, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Nominating petitions for the board positions are now available at the county clerk’s office, located in the Mason County Courthouse building at 304 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington.
The two board seats will expire on June 30, 2029.
Candidates seeking election to the board must file petitions or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee and file an affidavit of identity with the Mason County Clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, May 8.
For more information, contact Kelly at (231) 843-8202.
‘Our Back Pages’ Bob Dylan night coming Feb. 18
The Spirit of the Woods Music Association’s annual “Our Back Pages” Bob Dylan night will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Brown Town Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee.
The event will feature an evening of Bob Dylan’s songs interpreted by a cast of Michigan singers and instrumentalists. Free-will donations will be accepted.
For more information, call (231) 477-5381, visit www.spiritofthewoods.org, or email spiritofthewoodsmusic@gmail.com.