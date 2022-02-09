WSCC hosts exhibit at Old Kirke Museum
The West Shore Community College Humankind series is hosting an exhibition by artist Anni Holm, called “Can’t See the Forest for the Trees,” at the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee.
The exhibition will open on Saturday, Feb. 19 and run through Friday, March 18. The exhibition hours will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Old Kirke Museum is a historic Danish Lutheran Church located at 300 Walnut St.
An exhibit reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
This site-specific multimedia installation will transform the Old Kirke Museum into an artificial forest site reminiscing the past as well as contemplating the present and future. Inspired by local history and Danish immigration experience of the 19th and 20th centuries, the exhibition addresses deforestation and celebrates people coming together to make a difference.
West Chicago-based Anni Holm is a conceptual artist working with photography, installation, performance, and collaborative art. Born in Randers, Denmark, Anni Holm attended Krabbesholm Højskole in Skive before she immigrated to the United States in 1999. She graduated with a BFA in photography from Columbia College Chicago in 2004. She is the director and curator of People Made Visible, which organizes a variety of art and cultural events, and she is an international artist in residency in Chicago. She is also a freelance curator, as well as a teaching artist at Chicago Arts Partnership in Education.
If you are interested in contributing to the exhibition, you may donate artificial Christmas trees by making arrangements with Eden Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu. One may bring them directly to the Old Kirke Museum on Feb. 11, 12 or 13 or arrange an alternate drop-off time.
The theme of the 2021-22 Humankind series is movement. Topics to be explored under the theme include bodily ability in the context of disability rights, socioeconomic mobility, transportation, immigration and even traveling and moving through society post-COVID.
For more information, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.
Stomp Out Cancer Fund plans snowshoe walk Feb. 19
MANISTEE — The Stomp Out Cancer Fund will be hosting a snowshoe walk on the grounds of Manistee National Golf and Resort on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Registration begins at noon with the walk commencing at 12:30 p.m. The cost of participating is $20 per person or free for children 12 years old and younger.
Unlike the Snowshoe Stampede that was held annually, pre-pandemic, the snowshoe walk will be a casual way to enjoy the great outdoors while helping out a local charity.
The Stomp Out Cancer Fund was founded in 2011 by a group of friends led by local cancer patient Jessica Scharp, who was the president and founder of the group. The SOC Fund helps local cancer patients with costs associated with travel and lodging for out-of-town-appointments, medical co-pays, utilities, pharmaceuticals, alternative treatments and other expenses. Scharp lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer in October 2021.
To make a tax-deductible donation to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund, visit www.soc-fund.org.