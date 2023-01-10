American Legion to host event commemorating Vietnam Peace Accord
The Ludington American Legion will host an event on Jan. 27 to honor the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam Peace Accord in 1973.
All Vietnam War Veterans that served In Country during the war will be welcome to attend the event, which starts at 2 p.m. at American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James Street, Ludington.
Those who have books on Vietnam War or any non-weapon-related memorabilia from service time are encouraged to bring them.
58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair coming this summer
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces the 58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair.
The fair will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
To have a booth in the Juried Art & Craft Fair, all work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Painting, pottery, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free.
There will be a refreshment stand on the Village Green.
Event details, applications, and further information may be obtained by contacting the club at pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or by visiting www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com/ptwjuriedartandcraftfair.
More information is also available on the Pentwater Junior Women’s Club’s Facebook page.
PFLAG Manistee
to meet Jan. 15
PFLAG Manistee — an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and family members — will meet in-person at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
A change has been made from the normal 1 p.m. meeting time.
This will be an old-fashioned support group. Attendees can bring updates on their lives since the last meeting in November, the good stuff and the not-so-good.
Group members will listen, cheer one another on, and hold each other up.
Visitors are welcome, including those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in PFLAG’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Deadline is Jan. 20 for trip to Nashville
Jan. 20 is the last date for registering for the Ludington Senior Center’s trip to Nashville. The trip is March 20-25 and costs $835. It includes motorcoach transportation, five nights’ lodging, 16 meals, a Grand Ole Opry show, guided tours of Nashville and Belle Meade Historic Site, a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a behind-the-scenes look at the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, and more. The trip is open to the general public.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.