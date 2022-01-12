PFLAG Manistee will meet virtually Sunday
PFLAG Manistee is hosting a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, with guest speaker Lou Anne Smoot, who will share the struggle of hiding her homosexuality in Texas for 60 years and how she built the courage to come out. As a member of a conservative family which raised her in the Baptist faith she faced a number of challenges to acknowledging her sexuality.
Smoot is a successful writer, the author of “Out: A Courageous Woman’s Journey.” She told her story in a C-SPAN interview in 2018 which resulted in invitations to share that story in 10 different states.
Sunday’s PFLAG meeting will mark Michigan as the 11th. PFLAG will meet virtually until in-person meetings are safe for all.
This meeting will also be an opportunity to reconnect with after a long holiday break.
The organization is asking interested people to attend, and begin the PFLAG new year together.
Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
American Legion hosting pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76 Hall, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust, with several toppings to choose from.
Take-and-bake pizzas are also available.
Voting rights town hall Jan. 25
The League of Women Voters of Manistee County is hosting a virtual town hall meting about voting rights at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Guests will include Manistee County Clerk Jill Nowak; Michelle Graves, managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate; Sandra Nelson, Manistee LWV board member; and Pamela Tompke, past president of the Manistee County Clerks Association.
The town hall can be accessed via Zoom or Facebook.
For more information, visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org or email manisteelwv@gmail.com
Tough Stuff discussion group to honor Martin Luther King Saturday
Honor Martin Luther King’s birthday on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Join members of the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the Ludington Library.
Bring posters to show support for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights bill.
Tech help available at Ludington Senior Center
Are you having difficulty using your phone, tablet or computer? Help is available from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 N. Rowe St.
Call the center at (231) 845-6841 for an appointment.
The facilitator is Kellon Petzak, I.T. instructor at West Shore Community College.
Group classes are offered on the first and third Wednesday of the month, and individual help is offered on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center.
United Way of Mason County accepting requests for proposals
United Way of Mason County is accepting requests for proposals from local nonprofit organizations focusing on helping children to achieve their potential, working with individuals and families to be financially stable, and improving people’s health.
The RFPs are for the 2022-23 funding cycle, which is from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
The RFP document can be accessed at www.masoncountyuw.org, on the United Way of Mason County Facebook page or by calling the United Way of Mason County office at (231) 843-8593.
Local volunteers will review each proposal and recommend to the United Way of Mason County Board of Directors how the dollars should be awarded, according to Executive Director Lynne Russell.
When volunteers review the proposals, they are looking for the quality of services being delivered, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar type organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, eight local programs were awarded funding. In addition, United Way helps to fund and manage Mason County Family Link in each of the three county school districts and Lakeshore Employer Resource Network of Mason County.
The dollars raised from United Way’s fundraising campaign are the dollars used for awarding funds.
Donations are still being accepted for the fundraising campaign, and Russell said 98 cents from every dollar is put to use in the community.
For more information about submitting an RFP or making a contribution to the fundraising campaign, call (231) 843-8593 or visit the United Way of Mason County website.