Mason County GOP to meet Thursday
The Mason County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a new location, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington.
Oceana Community Foundation to assist Futures for Frontliners students
The Community Foundation for Oceana County has announced the availability of adult student scholarships aimed at students accepted into the Futures for Frontliners program, enrolled at Muskegon Community College or West Shore Community College.
Futures for Frontliners is a state-run program that offers free tuition for essential workers attending community colleges at in-district tuition rates. Most Oceana students do not fully qualify for free tuition, leaving a portion of costs uncovered by the program. The community foundation and a donor supporting additional scholarships through the Oceana College Access Network have scholarship funds to assist with these gap costs.
Beginning immediately, scholarships will be offered to Oceana County residents who have been out of high school for at least one year and/or have a gap in their post-secondary education. Students must be attending West Shore or Muskegon Community Colleges, accepted into the Futures for Frontliners program and taking at least six credits.
Higher selection priority will be aligned with Oceana CAN goals to impact degrees and certification achievement for persons of color, first-generation college students, and people of low income. Adult students may also have other identifying criteria, such as full-time employment, parenthood, care of elderly parents, or prior military service.
The foundation’s 2021 adult scholarship program is accepting applications through Jan. 22. Applications are submitted online at oceanafoundation.org/scholarships/adult-student-scholarships. Applicants should expect to hear from the foundation within two weeks of the submission deadline.
For more information, visit www.oceanafoundation.org, contact Danielle Siegel, scholarship program officer, at (231) 869-3377 or find the foundation on Facebook.
Fin & Feather Club meeting canceled
Today’s meeting of the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County has been canceled due to concern about the spread of COVID-19.