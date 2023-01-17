FLSP Zoom sessions focus on Ludington State Park
The Friends of Ludington State Park group is offering five Zoom programs about Ludington State Park at no cost to the publics.
Scheduled sessions are:
• Ludington State Park Photography with Brad Reed, Monday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
• Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23;
• Ludington State Park: Making Memories for Decades, with Jim Jensen of the Mason County Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20;
• Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park with Bri Jasinski of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Sara Bolan of AFFEW, and Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4;
• State of the Ludington State Park with Jim Gallie, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25
Register to receive the Zoom link at friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents.
Membership renewals also are due as 2023 begins. To join FLSP or renew memberships, to donate to support FLSP efforts to support Ludington State Park or to keep up activities visit friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Annual Silent March for Life Jan. 22
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual memorial service and candle ceremony for unborn children and Silent March for Life starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington.
The memorial service and candle lighting is at 2 p.m., the Silent March for Life to the Mason County Courthouse is at 2:45 p.m. and the group will return to the church at 3 p.m. for pizza, refreshments and fellowship.
A free will offering will be taken up to benefit an anti-abortion billboard.
For more information contact Dee Bennette at (231) 690-0363 or email dbennette@rtl.org.
FiveCAP asks community to Walk for Warmth on Feb. 18
In the midst of cold winter temperatures, low-income families and senior citizens struggle with the higher cost of utilities. The fear and reality of facing having your heat shut off in the dead of winter can be devastating and a tragedy for some.
To help ensure that funding is always available to keep the heat on for these local residents, FiveCAP hosts the annual Walk for Warmth fundraiser. FiveCAP is seeking people willing to walk for awareness and raise funds through pledges.
Funds raised during Walk for Warmth stay in the county. These funds allow FiveCAP to help families and senior residents in emergency situations when they are barely over the threshold to meet qualifications for state or federal assistance, or to provide help when state and federal funds are exhausted or delayed.
Community groups and individuals are encouraged to participate in the approximately 2-mile walk, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and refreshments will be provided upon return from the walk.
Organizers ask that participants get their friends, families, co-workers, and church groups involved with the event.
Contribution forms and pledge sheets are available at www.fivecap.org or the local FiveCAP office located at 302 N. Main St., Scottville.
For more information or to sign-up, call (231) 757-3785.