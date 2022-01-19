Council on Aging to meet Thursday
The Mason County Council on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington.
COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinics in Manistee today, next week
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 and flu-shot clinic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee.
Two other clinics are coming up: one on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren; and one from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Those who want to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot should visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or your primary health care provider.
League of Women Voters to host virtual voting rights town hall Jan. 25
The League of Women Voters of Manistee County is hosting a virtual town hall meting about voting rights at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Guests will include Manistee County Clerk Jill Nowak; Michelle Graves, managing editor of the Manistee News Advocate; Sandra Nelson, Manistee LWV board member; and Pamela Tompke, past president of the Manistee County Clerks Association.
The town hall can be accessed via Zoom or Facebook.
For more information, visit www.lwvmanisteecounty.org or email manisteelwv@gmail.com.