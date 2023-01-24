COVID-19, flu-shot clinic Friday
District Health Department No. 10 is announcing a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at 3986 N. Oceana Drive.
Meridian is supporting this clinic by providing $25 Walmart gift cards to anyone that receives a flu or COVID-19 vaccine during this clinic.
“This is a great collaboration with Meridian,” said DHD10 Family Health Clinical Supervisor Jody Sroka. “We’re hoping to see quite a few people come out and get vaccinated.”
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and their guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Momentum Business Plan returns,
applications now open
After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Momentum Business Pitch Competition is coming back and applications are now being accepted.
The competition will award $15,000 cash to a deserving small business, plus a $10,000 suite of support services.
The application period closes March 24. Any Mason County for-profit or nonprofit venture with a viable business idea, plan or invention, or existing organization or company with less than $250,000 in sales or revenue annually, is eligible to apply.
A judges panel will decide who will take home the grand prize at the May 25 competition.
A second prize of $10,000 cash and $5,000 in support services will also be awarded. In addition, one business will receive a $5,000 cash prize for the People’s Choice Award.
Launched in 2015, the Momentum Business Plan Competition awarded one business entrepreneur a prize of $50,000 to start or move an early-stage business to Mason County. Funded by the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and administered by the Chamber, the competition was open to any small Mason County business or nonprofit organization.
Over the years, the Momentum board has made several revisions to the competition to increase participation and benefit a greater number of businesses.
Some noteworthy contest details for 2023:
• Business plan submissions must be made by March 24 with the “Shark Tank-style” pitch night scheduled for May 25;
• The 5x5 Competition will continue to be held in August at Epworth Heights. The 2022 winner to be automatically added to the top 10 Momentum contestants for 2023;
• This larger Momentum competition will be held every other year, so the next contest will be held in 2025.
Mason County business owners who wish to participate in the 2023 Momentum competition can find complete rule information at www.momentumstartup.org.