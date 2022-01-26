American Legion hosting pizza night Friday
American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be offered. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
COVID-19 vaccine, flu-shot clinic today in Manistee
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Armory Youth Project, 555 First St., Manistee.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses.
Those who want to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose or flu shot should visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904. If no appointments are available, consider going to a pharmacy or primary healthcare provider.
Mason County picnic area available for walk-in use
With logging to remove trees damaged in an August 2021 storm recently completed at the Mason County Picnic area, the area is again open to walk in use. More cleanup of debris will take place before summer. When that is underway, park visitors should avoid the work area.
Signage for the snowshoe trail will need to be replaced. While snowshoeing remains a viable activity, it will be difficult to follow the trail until signs can be replaced.
The park road remains closed until spring, as is typical. A parking area is located on Chauvez Road. Or one can use the Pumped Storage Plant overlook parking area on South Lakeshore Drive.
After-school walking at Ludington High
Ludington High School is open for walking after school from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. Doors unlocked for access from 3 to 4 p.m. When school is closed due to inclement weather, school breaks or professional development days, there is no walking.
Questions can be directed to the LHS Athletic Office at 845-3811.
Mitten Tree donation collection continues year-round
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, is a volunteer effort that provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in time for Christmas each year.
Volunteers can continue to drop off their donations all year to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Provide a name, address or email address, phone number and quantity of items donated.
The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711. After April 10, yarn and patterns are available by contacting Mitten Tree co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.