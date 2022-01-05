Veterans breakfast at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe canceled
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s Veterans Breakfast will not be held at Thursday, Jan. 6, at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe. It was canceled.
Northern Michigan Policy Conference on Jan. 14
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance will host its police conference from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. The Northern Michigan Policy Conference is a regional economic development conference led by the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance — a coalition of 16 chambers and economic development organizations and more than 7,000 member businesses from all across northern Michigan.
Now in its fourth year as a policy conference after serving as the alliance’s annual agenda-setting meeting for years, the conference is designed to leverage diverse strategies to enhance the northern Michigan region’s standing as a world-class place for business, residents, visitors, and students of all ages.
Conference content will focus on the Alliance’s four policy areas and the chronic issues surrounding business development, talent, housing, and childcare.
Register to hear innovative, solution-oriented approaches from legislative leaders from across the region, and join the conversation to move Northern Michigan forward. Tickets are $35 for all attendees. Register at www.nmchamberalliance.com/event/2022-northern-michigan-policy-conference.
GOP to meet Jan. 13
The next meeting of the Mason County Republican Party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at a new location, Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Deadline to submit to LACA’s ‘Humanity’ portrait show Jan. 5
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for its portrait show “Humanity,” on display in the center’s main gallery Jan. 7-29.
Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and paintings of watercolor, oil and watercolor are accepted. 2D work should be ready to hang. No yarn, string, saw tooth hangers or plastic sleeve encased work is allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
The entry fee is $5 for each work with a limit of four per artist. Submissions will continue to be accepted Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 during normal LACA business hours, Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A public artist reception celebrating the talented artists participating in “Humanity” will take place Friday, Jan. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.