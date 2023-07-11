Gold Coast Artisan Fair returns for 40th year Aug. 12-13
On the weekend of Aug. 12-13, the annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair will return for its 40th year.
The two-day event takes place at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The arts and crafts fair will feature more than 150 crafters selling their items along with food vendors.
There will be much to choose from: jewelry, photography, furniture, honey, maple syrup, clothing, kids toys, wall art, home decor, soaps, lotions, seasonings, dips, bread, and more.
The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
Library used book sale starts Friday
The Mason County District Library is holding its annual Friends of the Library Book Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Proceeds from this sale go toward children’s programming at the Ludington and Scottville libraries.
In the past, up to $10,000 has been raised, which allows the library to provide magic shows, reptile shows, tie-dye days, the inflatable StarLab Planetarium, and more for free to families in our county. The Friends of the Library also purchase books to give away for children’s and teens’ birthdays, holidays, and other special library events.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon Saturday, July 15 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 87 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
The topic of the program will be the Constitution. The host, Barb Sikkenga, will prepare a chicken salad, pasta salad and fruit lunch at no charge.
Bring in two cans or jars of applesauce for the veteran’s Christmas food item.
RSVP to bandbsikkenga@gmail.com.
Those attending by Zoom should check the notice that was sent to members via email.
Charity Sew
meets July 18
The next session of Charity Sew will be held at the Scottville Area Senior Center on Tuesday, July 18 starting at 9 a.m. Participants will make beanbags for the PoWeR! Book Bags program. A specific pattern, fabric and other supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed-either the participants own or loaners available at the senior center.
PoWeR! Book Bags partners with local organizations and agencies such as the Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, HELP Ministries, Salvation Army, DHHS, Catholic Charities, WIC, the Scottville Area Senior Center and the schools in Mason County in an effort to reach children of all ages and their families with literacy materials and books.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 140 S. Main St.
The entrance is from the parking lot behind the building.
For a noon meal call the center before 9 a.m. Participants may attend for any portion of the 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. session. For more information call Norma at 757-2315.