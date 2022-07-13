Biometric screenings Friday at Scottville Senior Center
Spectrum Health will do a free biometric screening for seniors from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. There is parking and an entrance behind the building.
Spectrum Health is offering comprehensive cholesterol screening, as well as glucose and blood pressure checks. To register, call (231) 757-4705.
Sale to benefit Cancer Patient Assistance Fund
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital will hold a sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to benefit the volunteers’ pledge to the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
The sale is with the vendor Collective Goods.
Pizza night at American Legion Saturday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Post 76 building fund. The County Line Band will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is open to American Legion members and their guests.
Planetarium shows
at Ludington Library
The Ludington Library will host the Starlab Planetarium, running from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 18. The portable, inflatable Mylar Starlab dome will be inflated in the West Shore Bank Room of the Ludington Library.
Long before GPS, early navigators created surprisingly accurate navigation techniques based on the sun and stars. Even modern astronauts used celestial navigation to chart their way to the moon and back. Enjoy the night skies from the security of your library.
You must crawl into the show. Tickets will be given for each 25-minute show based on attendance limits.
All Mason County District Library programs are free and children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
General Assembly
to perform July 25
The General Assembly is playing a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday July 25 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
LHS Class of 1960
reunion set for Sept. 16-18
The 62nd Ludington High School reunion will take place the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Contact Darlene Ponko at (231) 239-0732 for more information.
LACA to offer low cost art camps for students ages 6-18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a series of art camps to engage, inspire and feed the creative spirit of area youths throughout the summer. Each week, a new instructor will guide students as they learn about a new arts medium and various techniques to create some amazing art.
Five two- to three-day camps will be offered beginning the week of July 26 and ending the week of Aug. 22 in a variety of mediums: macrame, performance art, paper-making, pastels and pottery.
LACA’s summer art camps are open to students ages 6-18, with a morning session for elementary school students, ages 6-11, and an afternoon session for middle school and high school students, ages 11-18. Each camp is $5 per student thanks in part to a partnership with the Whitcomb Family Foundation and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation. Students can register for as many camps as they choose. Space is limited to 15 students per session. To register a student for LACA’s summer art camps visit https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/ or call (231) 845-2787.