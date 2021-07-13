MARSP to meet Thursday at House of Flavors
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) will have its first meeting and lunch Thursday at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. Members will gather at 10:30 a.m. and order off the menu by 11.
For more information, call Lou at (690) 4827.
Registration for Virtual Camp Good Grief open through Friday
Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice’s Camp Good Grief is returning Saturday, July 31 and for the second year, the popular and free, one-day retreat for grieving Michigan children will be held virtually. The program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camp Good Grief is for children ages 8-17 who are coping with grief after experiencing the death of a loved one. Throughout the course of the day, children will have opportunities to address their feelings and remember their loved ones through a variety of activities focused on grief education and emotional support, including arts, crafts, music and conversation.
Registration for Camp Good Grief is due by Friday, July 16. Families interested in participating are encouraged to register as soon as possible by visiting hom.convio.net/virtualcamp, as space is limited. A Zoom link will be provided upon signup.
Prior to camp, Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice will provide a brief educational session for parents or guardians to learn more about the virtual format and what their children can expect during the session.
For more information about Camp Good Grief, visit visit www.hom.org or either contact Jackie Morris at (313) 578-6328 or jmorris@hom.org, or Margie Martin at (734) 769-5821 or mmartin@arborhospice.org.
NMHSI schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics in area
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in the area:
• Wednesday, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services Shelby office, 119 S. State St., Hart
• Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Shelby State Bank, 1710 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
• Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shelby State Bank, 811 S. State St., Hart.
Mike Kent of NMHSI stated that the Delta variant of the coronavirus reinforces the need to continue to make the vaccines available to as many people as possible.
Tough Stuff discussion group to meet tonight
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets tonight at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, located at 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, the climate crisis and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussion of these difficult issues.
This month’s topic is jobs in the fossil fuels and clean energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the discussions. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.
Buccaneer Bash is Saturday
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ annual Buccaneer Bash, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St. There will be music by RPM, food trucks, a live auction, 50/50 raffle, costume contest and more.
DAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday, July 17 at the West Michigan Research Station Board Room, 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart.
The program will be by Esther Moul, and the topic will be the history of the cherry industry in Oceana County. Hosts are Jean Blovits and Sharon Hedinger.
The donation fund is Flag of the United States.
Bring a lunch and drink.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at suzieqet.thomas@gmail.com or call (248) 881-9638.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL classes Aug. 6-7
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on Aug. 6 and 7 at the clubhouse. The time on Aug. 6 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Aug. 7. The cost of the class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330.