‘Plants of the Bible’ presentation canceled
The “Plants of the Bible” presentation by John Hensley, planned for Thursday as part of Epworth’s Lakeside Series, has been canceled. The two remaining Lakeside Series events are July 27 and Aug. 3.
Starlab Planetarium today at Scottville Library
The Scottville Library will welcome back the Starlab Planetarium with presentations at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. today. A guide will help participants see the wonders of the night sky — planets, constellations, and stories we tell about the heavens — as visitors sit on the floor inside the inflatable mylar dome.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Mason County Garden Club flower show this weekend
Join Mason County Garden Club members at this year’s flower show, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Everyone is welcome.
There will be displays in horticulture, artistic design and photography. All horticulture is grown in members’ gardens, the photography category is judged by local professional photographers and the horticulture and design sections are judged by accredited National Garden Club judges.
Muddy Fox Trot returns for eighth year
The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5k mud run with a boot camp-style obstacle course, returns for the eighth year to the West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, with course flights starting at 9:30 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
The adult registration fee is $20. The course will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete.
Current WSCC students will be able to participate for free with a valid student ID.
The grown-ups won’t be the only ones who get to play in the mud. There is no registration fee for ages 16 and under.
T-shirts are free for all participants who registered by June 26. When registering, a T-shirt size can be selected online.
Organizers say while there will be challenges, many of the obstacles are similar to other mud runs. The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings, and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales.
Post-run activities will include healthy snacks, drinks, and a chance to meet Westy the Fox.
Details for the Muddy Fox Trot are available at www.westshore.edu/muddyfoxtrot.
For more information, please contact Julie Page Smith 231-843-5949 or jsmith@westshore.edu.
AFFEW beach sweep today
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring a beach sweep from 7-8:30 p.m. today.
The public is invited to help keep the community clean while enjoying the beautiful beach.
Bags and gloves will be provided for those who participate.
Participants should meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
For more information about this event or AFFEW, visit www.affew.org.