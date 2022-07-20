Mason County Democrats convention Aug. 6
The Call to Convention of Mason County Democrats on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Tree Park on the north end of Washington Avenue. The convention will be followed by a picnic of hot dogs.
Bring your own beverages, table service and a dish to pass, and meet fellow Democrats.
There will be a membership drive for 2022 Democratic candidates. Stop by the Democratic Office at 307 S. James St. in Ludington for more information.
Interactive concert coming to libraries
Children and families are invited to dance, clap, twist and rock in an energetic, interactive live music program titled “Shake, Rattle and Roll” at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
“Shake, Rattle and Roll” will perform at the Ludington Library at 1 p.m. Monday, July 25, and at the Scottville Library at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Mason County Planning Commission seeks public input on zoning ordinance
The Mason County Planning Commission is beginning work on a five-year update to the County Zoning Ordinance. A variety of current topics will be addressed during the update ranging from signs to short-term rentals to parking.
The planning commission will be conducting a town hall meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Mason County Eastern Multi-Purpose Room, 18 S. Main St., in Custer. Refreshments will be provided.
The planning commission created an online survey to receive public input on these topics and other zoning issues. The survey will be active through Aug. 31 and can be accessed at www.masoncounty.net/departments/zoning.
Mason County Zoning covers the Amber, Branch, Custer, Eden, Logan, Meade, Riverton, Sheridan, Sherman, Summit and Victory townships.
For more information, contact Mason County Zoning and Building Director Cayla Sanders at (231) 757-9272.
General Assembly to perform July 25
The General Assembly is playing a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday July 25 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Pentwater Junior Women’s Club accepting requests for project funding
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is announcing its project funding timeline for 2022 and accepting requests from local organizations that meet the funding guidelines.
The funding guidelines and funding request form are located on the PJWC website at www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com under funding request.
The request must be submitted on the Funding Request Form no later than Aug. 31. Funding requests may be emailed to pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to PJWC, P.O. Box 357, Pentwater, MI 49449. Funded projects will be announced in November 2022.
Funding requests from local organizations must benefit the greater Pentwater area. Requests are divided into two categories: mini-grants and larger requests.
Funded projects are based upon availability of funds and the annual budget of the PJWC.
Examples of past projects funded include the Pentwater South Entrance Garden and Welcome sign; contributions toward the renovation of the Friendship Center, now Park Place; an ADA walkway at Mears State Park Beach; and a drinking fountain on Village Green, to name a few recent allocations.
The PJWC also funds the mobile food pantry located at the fire barn the third Tuesday of the month.
After reviewing the funding guidelines, individuals seeking more information related to the funding cycle should email pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is a volunteer service club of women dedicated to promoting and improving the local community of Pentwater.