Women Who Care to meet Aug. 3
The Women Who Care of Mason County will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington.
Fin & Feather Club to hold two-day hunters safety classes
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a two-day hunters safety class for students who have not taken the course online Aug. 28-29.
Due to DNR regulations, the class is limited to 40 students. The club will take 10 students who have been accepted who have successfully passed the online hunters safety for the field day, which is on Aug. 29.
You must sign up in order to take the class on Aug. 14 at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington to pick up the book from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the lack of Hunter Safety Instructors, this will be a first come sign up for 40 for the two-day class and 10 on-line students for the field day. Contact Nita at (231) 690-0874 or Frank at 510-5558 for more information.
Library, fair partner for Read for Rides program
The Mason County District Library, in partnership with the Western Michigan Fair and T.J. Schmidt’s Amusement, is offering free carnival rides at the Western Michigan Fair for elementary school children who read library books.
Children in grades K-6 are invited to participate. Registration is open until Aug. 5.
Students will be awarded one free ride for every five library books checked out, read and verified by a librarian. They can earn up to 10 free rides.
Ride tickets can be picked up and redeemed at the Western Michigan Fair only on Thursday, Aug. from 4 to 11 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact the library, or visit www.mcdlibrary.org, for more information.
Back-to-school vaccination clinic today
Northwest Michigan Health Services will host a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at 119 S. State St. in Shelby.