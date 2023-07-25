Salvation Army’s
emergency food pantry seeks donations
The Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry is seeking donations to help those in need.
Items needed most include jelly, ground beef, hot dogs, chicken, Hamburger Helper, ketchup, mayonnaise, pork and beans, mashed potatoes, syrup, pancake mix, fruit juice, canned fruit, fruit snacks, single-serve frozen meals, Chef Boyardee ravioli and spaghetti, stewed tomatoes, can openers, and frozen chicken nuggets and strips.
Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Use the side door. Financial contributions can be sent to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 681, Ludington MI 49431. For more information, call (231) 843-3711.
Slow roll bike
ride Thursday
Shoreline FORCE and the Shoreline Cycling Club will host a slow roll bike ride from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stearns Park beach.
This will be a social ride with a relaxed pace, riding the alleys and back streets of Ludington. Riders will begin and end near the south concession building at the beach. The ride coincides with the Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfire, which begins at 8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair and some refreshments and stick around after the ride.
Ramsdell invites public to meet new director
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to an open house to meet the new managing director, Laura Ortiz-LaVelle.
The reception will be held in the Hardy Hall Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Greet the new director, enjoy the gallery exhibition, and meet with other community members. For more information, contact Aimé Merizon at (231) 398-9770, or email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org.