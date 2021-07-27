Call for ‘Nutcracker’ auditions
There will be auditions for the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the ballroom.
Casting directors are now looking for boys who want to sword fight, youngsters to dance as surprise Mother Goose characters, and ballet students from entry level to advanced levels of study.
Girls with at least two years of en pointe and boys interested in partnering or demi-soloist roles will auditioned from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Boys and girls ages 5-17 with any level of dance experience will be auditioned form From 3 to 4 p.m.
This group includes students who completed first year en pointe.
This Nutcracker project, directed and choreographed by Ingrid Bond, cooperatively unites dancers from numerous Michigan counties to prepare and present the ballet at the Ramsdell Theatre as a way to usher in the holiday season.
The Nutcracker Ballet will be presented by the Ramsdell Dec. 3-5, and 10-12. Most rehearsals are held on weekends, beginning Sept. 5.
Dancers and dance students of all levels of training and experience are welcome. Auditions will be adjudicated by a panel of guest artists. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes early to register. Auditions are divided into two segments to help judges evaluate smaller groups. There is no audition fee. Enter at the Hardy Hall entrance at Maple/First Street.
For more information, contact Bond at (231) 398-3336 or via email at thebep@sbcglobal.net.
West Shore Family Support to hold car-seat safety check Sept. 1
West Shore Family Support, the beneficiary of this year’s Lake Jump, will be hosting a car-seat safety check event on Sept. 1 during office hours starting at 10 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
West Shore Family Support urges families and parents with young children to come by to have someone certified to verify that seats are installed properly.
So they can leave with knowledge of car seat safety and the peace of mind knowing that their children are safe on the road.
Car crashes and other unintentional injuries like drowning and falls, are the leading causes of death in children ages 3-14, according to the Safe Ride 4 Kids and the CDC.
There are many stages to a car seat while infants and toddlers grow fast, they could be outgrown or not big enough in some situations for their current seats.
The staff at West Shore Family Support can help provide families with the education on car-seat safety as well as helping get them set up with the right car seat for their little one.
The event is free and there’s no registration required.
Free dental
screenings today
Manistee County’s Great Start Collaborative will partner with Northwest Michigan Health Services and the Betsie Valley Community Center to bring free dental services to the families in Manistee County and surrounding areas.
This event will include free dental screenings, oral cancer screenings, education and goodie bags, along with some limited dental services provided as requested for a nominal fee based on income.
There will be two locations — the Manistee Armory from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Arcadia Pleasant Valley Community Center 2 to 4 p.m. today.
Both locations welcome walk-ins.
For more information, contact Lacy at (231) 655-3622 or lcrummey.wmmgsc@gmail.com.