Ox Roast coming to St. Joseph/St. Vincent Parish
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish will host the 72nd annual Ox Roast and Homecoming on Sunday, July 9.A traditional beef dinner will be served, with mashed potatoes, gravy, local asparagus, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage There will also be a silent auction, raffles, sweet cherries, baked goods and a white elephant sale. The dinners are $15 for adults; $6 for kids ages 6-12; and free for kids 5 and younger.
Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.stjosephweare.org. Dine in the air-conditioned hall, under the big-top, or take-out. The Ox Roast will be held at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart.
Ludington Senior Center to host karaoke
The Ludington Senior Center will host karaoke from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 308 S. Rowe St. in Ludington. Those interested in singing, learning or listening to karaoke are welcome to attend. The sessions are open to those who have never sung karaoke, those who have sung a little, and those who are experienced. The DJs can help participants with techniques to make the experience fun, rewarding and enjoyable. The first session will be on Wednesday, July 19. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Custer VFW to host car show Aug. 26
The Custer VFW will host a car show with vendors, food, games and music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the VFW, 2022 State St.
Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m.; there is a registration fee of $20. Pre-register for $15 by Aug. 19.
There will be an award ceremony at 2:30 p.m. and a cruise at 3.
For more information, contact Nannette Fiers at (231) 233-0869.