Learn magic tricks at the library July 14
Children and families of all ages are invited to attend magic lessons at the Mason County District Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St., and at 1 and 2:30 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Take a beginner’s course in the art of Magic and sleight of hand. Magician Gordon Russ will be there to show you the ropes.
Lenich, Snell to perform Thursday at Hart
Commons
Mike Lenich and Mike Snell, also known as M&M, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hart Commons on State and Main streets in Hart.
Last call for Ludington Senior Center Badger ride to Manitowoc
The Ludington Senior Center announces that Monday, July 11, will be the cut-off day for those people who want to take a trip on the SS Badger for an overnight stay in Manitowoc.
The group will leave Ludington on the Badger, Wednesday, Aug. 10, boarding at 8 a.m., and will return to Ludington Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.
While in Manitowoc, the group will visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the Rahr West Art Museum and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, with a little shopping and dining included.
The price for the excursion is $275 for double occupancy.
If interested, call (231) 845-6841 for more information or stop in at the senior center, 308 S. Rowe St.
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Ox Roast and Homecoming is July 10
The 71st annual Ox Roast and Homecoming will be held on Sunday, July 10 at St. Joseph’s Faith Formation Center, 2349 W. Jackson Road, in Hart.
The meal will include traditional ox roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, locally grown asparagus, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage
Dine in the air-conditioned hall or outside under the Big Top. Take-out dinners are also available.
Dinners are $14 each for adults; the cost is $5 for children age 6 to 10; and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or check, or online via credit card or check at www.StJosephWeare.org.
There will be raffles, a silent auction, a white elephant booth, baked goods, a crafts booth and more.
To order dinner tickets or for more information visit www.StJosephWeare.org.
Veterans breakfast Thursday
There will be a U.S. Vets breakfast, formerly the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association, at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington.
Invasive species field day Thursday
There will be an invasive species field day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Cartier Park, 1254 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. Participants will meet at the Bark Park parking lot by Lincoln Lake.
Participants will learn about invasive species, their effects, and how to control them. Specific topics will include understanding the difference between non-native invasive species and native species, why and how non-native invasive species cause ecological harm, identification and impacts of invasive species at Cartier Park, common tools and treatment methods used to treat invasive species, and assessing the need for follow-up restoration.
Featured speakers will include Josh Shields, forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts; Bri Jasinski, hemlock woolly adelgid project manager with the conservation district; Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area; Carolyn Henne, botanist with the U.S. Forest Service; and Cheryl Nelson, forest health response team forester with Michigan DNR.
There is no cost for attending the workshop, but donations will be accepted. Lunch will be provided. Register no later than July 1 as space will be limited.
Three continuing education credits will be available for Certified Pesticide Applicators, in Commercial Core, Forestry, Ornamental, or Right-of-Way.
To register, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email Executive Director Dani McGarry at dani.mcgarry@macd.org.