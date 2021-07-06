Custer VFW now open
The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 has reopened and resumed its music, breakfast and dinner events.
The Cats ’N’ Jammers Band returns with live music on Thursday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. at the post, 2022 State St. in Custer.
The Friday night dinners return at 5 p.m. with the steak dinners offered on the last Friday of each month.
The post hosts breakfasts on the first and third Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Miss Mason County Pageant accepting applications
The Miss Mason County Princess Pageant is now accepting applications through July 23 for the first 30 girls ages 4 to 7 years old. The pageant is being held at Scottville Clown Band Shell at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6. Parents and guardians can email Andrea Shoop at shoopa425@gmail.com for an application or if they have any questions about the event.
Dig-it Summer Series to focus on art in nature
The next session of the Dig-it Summer Series — hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club— will focus on art in nature from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 at You-Dig-It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church. The session explore different ways to make art with a variety of items, many found at the community garden.
The Dig-it Summer Series offers free interactive youth gardening and nature experience to children 7 to 11 years old.
Sanderson to speak Thursday at Old Kirke Museum
The Old Kirke Museum at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee will present Dr. Matt Sanderson of West Shore Community College speaking at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. as part of the Old Kirke’s “First Person Stories and Songs” summer series.
Matthew Sanderson is a professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the arts and humanities division at West Shore Community College. He will present a lecture titled, “The Spiritual Dimension of the Sublime.”
Sanderson earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in philosophy from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and bachelor’s degrees in both philosophy and religious studies and psychology from Towson University in Maryland.
Originally from Baltimore, he currently resides in Manistee.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, on display throughout the summer at the Old Kirke Museum is “LEg GOdt, Play Well,” a display celebrating those great Danish building bricks in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas depicting life in the lumber camps at the turn of the 20th century.
The Old Kirke is open on Thursday mornings for the speakers’ series; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October. It’s also open by appointment by calling 723-2744.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.
Young Eagles program offers free plane rides for kids July 10
The Mason County Pilots Association is sponsoring free Young Eagles plane rides to kids on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mason County Airport. Rides are available to kids 8 to 17 years old, with signed consent from a parent. Pre-register at www.youngeaglesday.org.
For more information, contact Bob Taylor at (231) 690-0397.
Invasive plant removal set for July 13
at Cartier Park
AFFEW will hold an invasive plant eradication from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13 at Cartier Park. The group will be working with invasive barberry so wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts and thick gloves. Meet across from the dog park in Cartier Park.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet July 19
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19 at the Post. A short meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by a burn-your-own-steak dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner is for Auxiliary members and their guests. Tickets are $17 per-person. Purchase tickets at the Post by July 12.
Ludington Optimists
to resume meetings
at Luciano’s
The Ludington Optimist Club will resume its noon meetings at Luciano’s Ristorante on Tuesday, July 13 in the back room. Pizza, salad and beverages will be available for $8. The Optimists welcome all current and prospective members.