Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Safe Harbor Credit Community Room, located at 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington. For a Zoom link, call Liz Kannon.
Hamlin Township clean-up day set for June 18
Hamlin Township’s clean-up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18. Vouchers can be secured at 3775 N. Jebavy Drive. Hamlin Township Hall. Participating residents should be prepared to unload their own items.
Feldenkrais classes start June 7 from 6 to 7 pm at Ludington Senior Center
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement classes will start at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Ludington Senior Center. Feldenkrais is a way to rewire the brain. It helps people improve their way of moving and their way of being in the world. The method is named after Dr. Moshe Feldenkrais, who found that doing several repetitions of simple but unusual movements with awareness can change the brain so that the nervous system works more efficiently and all movement becomes easier. Habitual patterns of tension melt away.
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement lessons help people perform at a higher level, prevent injury and help people heal physically emotionally and spiritually. Classes are taught by Judith Dila, a former teacher who holds a master’s degree in education and is a certified massage therapist who has an ongoing energetic massage practice in Ludington and is trained as a Feldenkrais practitioner. Bring a mat. Chairs are available for those who cannot lie on the floor. Classes are taught on a donation basis.