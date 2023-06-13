Masons hosting Swiss steak dinner tonight
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons are hosting a Swiss steak dinner from 5-7 p.m., tonight, at the Masonic Temple, 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The group is asking for a $15 donation person with the proceeds going to help support scholarships for students attending high schools in Mason County.
The dinner is open to the public.
Parking and entry to the building is available at the rear of the building and an elevator is available to the second floor.
Manistee Area Tea Party meets Thursday
Manistee Area Tea Party to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bungalow Inn, 1100 28th St., Manistee.
The group will view a presentation by Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College. The video lecture is the first in a 10-part series entitled “The Founders’ Constitution and the Challenge of Progressivism.” There will be a discussion afterwards. Social hour and optional dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.
The meetings of the MATP are free and open to the public. All are welcome. Bring a neighbor or a friend. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.
Armed Women of America open house Thursday
The Armed Women of America is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The event is open to all women, and the focus is on sharing information regarding opportunities for women to grow as shooters in an instructionally safe and socially friendly environment.
For more information, contact Susan McCray-King at (231) 690-5813.
Vacation Bible School June 19-23 at Our Savior Lutheran Church
Our Savior Lutheran Church, at 765 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville, is having Vacation Bible School June 19-23 for children 3 and older. Daily sessions will be from 9 to 11:45 am. We will be using Concordia Publishing’s “God’s Wonder Lab — Jesus Does the Impossible.” There is no charge, but an offering will be taken for missions.
Pollinators habitat workshop June 24
There will be a pollinators habitat workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at 5610 Poplar St. in Fountain. The workshop will be hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and will explore how native wildflowers and grasses can be used to improve farming operations.
Information will be provided about programs that pay individuals to plant native plants. The workshop will be good for one Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Phase 1 credit.
RSVP by Friday by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112, or by emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.