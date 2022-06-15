Vacation Bible School is next week
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 W. U.S. 10 In Scottville will have Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24. Vacation Bible School is for children ages 3 and older. Registration begins at 8 a.m., breakfast will be available at 8:30. The group is using Concordia’s “Rainforest Explorer.”
There is no charge to attend, but a free-will offering will be accepted for mission projects.
For more information, contact the office at (231) 757-2271. The office can be reached in the mornings.
Mason-Lake Conservation District to meet today
The regular monthly meeting of Mason-Lake Conservation District has been moved to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Future monthly meetings will remain on the second Monday of the month as originally planned.
Marine animals at Mason County District Library
Children and families are invited to meet marine animals at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program. The event is at 1 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Humans live on land but share the planet with a variety of sea life. Many amphibians like turtles, crocodiles and others, live on both land and sea. The importance of protecting our ecosystems is explained in this fascinating program which features a variety of live animals. Saving the world’s oceans can help feed the nine billion people projected to be on earth by 2050. By conserving water, reducing waste and pollution, we all can help to save our oceans. There is plenty of time to sign up for Summer Reading and achieve literacy as well as fun prizes. Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
American Legion Auxiliary thanks pizza night volunteers, customers
The Ludington American Legion Auxiliary thanks volunteers for working on the Friday pizza nights. The Auxiliary stated the volunteers did a fantastic job and were appreciated. Though it wasn’t always easy, each volunteer team worked well together to make delicious pizzas that satisfied customers. The Auxiliary would also like to thank Ray Castillo Jr., who took the phone orders every pizza night; Terri Reed who helped, in some manner, every pizza night; and Kay Hemmer, who helped when needed.
The Auxiliary also wishes to thank the customers who came in on pizza nights, without whom the season would not have been such a success.
“It was so wonderful to see the Legion filled with all your smiling faces again after the past two years of uncertainty in what was to come,” stated Auxiliary President Kim Castillo. “You all came out on Friday pizza night, and in doing so, each one of you made a difference in our veterans’ lives. Your continuous patronage on the second and fourth Fridays from October to May and with your generosity in purchasing pizzas, you have helped contribute to helping a veteran and/or their families in their time of need. You, our customers, and friends, are appreciated more than you will ever know.”
The Auxiliary looks forward to starting pizza nights again in October.