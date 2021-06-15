Civil War Re-enactors plan Fourth of July 4 tribute to veterans
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will hold an American flag presentation prior to the 8:15 a.m. Mass on Sunday, July 4 at St. John Cantius Church, 2845 E. Michigan St. in Free Soil.
There will be a presentation of the American flag and patriotic music including taps played during the service. The re-enactors will be the greeters, readers and music for the Mass.
MARSP to meet Thursday
The Mason-Lake Chapter of Michigan Association of Retired
School Personnel (MARSP) will have a meeting and lunch at House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave. on Thursday, June 17. Members will gather at 10:30 a.m. and order off the menu by 11.
For more information, call Lou at (231) 690-4827.
‘Tough Stuff’
meeting canceled
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff meeting originally scheduled for today has been canceled due to an illness. The group will be back from 7 to 8:30 on Wednesday, July 14.
Circle Rocking S
Children’s Farm
announces matching grant challenge
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor. The donor will match the donations that the children’s farm receives until Sept. 18, for up to a total of $2,000.
For example, those who give $75, will have their donation matched for a total of $150.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that has been operating for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs, and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations Your donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
To contribute, make check donations out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm. On the memo line, write “matching grant.” check memo line please state matching grant. All donations will receive a receipt.
For more information, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, call (231) 462-3732. or visit the farm’s website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said the organization was not able to do its normal fundraising during the past year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, and its funds are low. Any amount is appreciated.
Pop-up vaccines clinic today in Free Soil;
Friday in Hart
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Free Soil, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered.
The first dose will be given from noon to 4 p.m. at Ertie’s Forest Trail, 9331 N. U.S. 31. The second dose will be given from 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. July 7, also at Ertie’s.
NMHSI clinics are also scheduled for Friday in Hart, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hansen Foods, 3750 W. Polk Road, Hart.
Fin & Feather Club
to honor members
There will be a memorial service held in front of the Fin & Feather clubhouse to honor some of the club members by placing a brick in their honor. The service will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a six-gun salute to honor them.
DAR to meet June 19
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave, Mears. The program will be Love Inc., the host will be Nancy Rakosky, and the donation fund will be schools.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at (231) 881-9638