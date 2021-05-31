Muddy Fox Trot to return to WSCC July 24
After a hiatus in 2020, the Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run obstacle course, returns for the sixth year to West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, July 24, with course flights starting at 10 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund. The adult registration is $20 and the course will challenge all participants from weekend warrior to seasoned athlete. There is no registration fee for people ages 16 and younger.
The day of the run, current WSCC students will be admitted for free with a valid student ID. T-shirts are free for pre-registered participants. When registering, a T-shirt size may be selected online. Please register before June 28 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
Online registration details for the Muddy Fox Trot can be found at www.westshore.asapconnected.com. Online registration ends July 21.
Destroyer Escort Sailors ‘Back Together’ breakfast Thursday at Big Boy
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association will hold a back together breakfast at 9 a.m. Thursday at Big Boy, 5275 W. U.S. 10, Ludington. Masks are required. Call Dennis at (360) 620-9688.
Mason County Dems to meet Thursday
The next meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party at 7 p.m. Thursday at Luciano’s Ristorani, 103 W. Ludington Ave. There will be discussion and a business meeting. We will meet in the front of the ristorante. People can order food and drinks from the menu.
Ludington AAUW to meet at Copeyon Park June 7
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Copeyon Park, rain or shine. Bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair. Remember to bring jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members.
Mason County Garden Club Spring Plant Exchange is June 5
The Mason County Garden Club will host its Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Leveaux Peark in Ludington. Bring a plant, take a plant — all members of the community are invited. The garden club accepts perennials and annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, plus houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information. Those who are not able to bring plants, are asked to give a donation to the Mason County Garden Club for the plants they’d like to add to their garden.