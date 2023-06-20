Pentwater Civic Band starts 76th year with Thursday concert
The Pentwater Civic Band is starting its 76th year with a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday at the Pentwater Village Green.
Concerts will continue every Thursday until Aug. 31 at the same time and location.
The band is always looking for new players. Prospective members are welcome to come to a performance and bring their instruments.
Event, rally in support of reproductive freedom Saturday
On Saturday from 2-4:30 p.m. Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom will host a gathering recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The free event will begin at the People’s Church at 115 W. Loomis St. in Ludington, and will feature a homemade dessert bar, a silent auction and a presentation by keynote speaker Dr. Michael Hertz, a reproductive healthcare provider and educator.
At 4 p.m. the group will march along Ludington Avenue to the Mason County Courthouse for a rally in support of reproductive freedom at 4:30. Participants should bring ready-made signs.
Donations will be accepted and money raised will help fund future events and actions that support the group’s mission of educating the community and addressing abortion stigma as well as barriers to reproductive care in rural northwest Michigan.
Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a contribution you can do so at https://www.nwm4reprofreedom.org, or by sending a check to Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom, P.O. Box 156, Ludington, MI 49431.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren cookout today at MCC
The Scottville Area Senior Center’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group will hold its summer cookout at 5:30 p.m. today at the pavilion behind Mason County Central Middle School. Brats, hot dogs and other picnic foods will be available for all. Kite flying and other outdoor activities are planned for the kiddos.
All Mason County residents raising young relatives are welcome to join the group and participate in the annual cookout. Call the Scottville Senior Center at (231) 757-4705 to join the group. Monthly meetings and field trips are held the third Wednesday of each month, starting at 5:30 p.m. Grandparents and other kinship caregivers, and their children, are welcome to participate.
Pentwater art galleries to open doors for June 30 event
Several downtown Pentwater galleries will open their shops to visitors for a Gallery Strolls event from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 30. The galleries will be serving complimentary refreshments and featuring unique art.
A map will be provided at each gallery to be signed at each location; those who visit all galleries will be eligible for a drawing of a $25 gift certificate. Galleries can be easily identified by a Gallery Stroll flag hung outside each shop.
Galleries include:
• Art on the Town, 110 S. Hancock St., is a gallery exhibiting work by local artists to include paintings, pottery, weaving, photographs, and sculptures.
• Jilly’s Gallery, 226 Hancock St., is a studio art gallery filled with one-of-a-kind pieces of art, fused glass, and dichroic jewelry, all created by Jilly. Shoppers may see her beloved golden retriever tucked into a corner, snoozing, or greeting visitors.
• Kook’s Eye Gallery, 42 E. Second St., is filled with unique art and art related items as well products to include books, cards, outdoor rugs, sculptures, handbags and more.
• Oldewick Post, 134 S. Hancock St., is a delicious mix of thoughtful and unusual gifts as well as home décor and women’s accessories. The shop also sells homemade fudge and specialty coffees to sip as you shop or to bring home.
• Painted Frog Art Studio, 320 S. Hancock St., has an active art culture with quality art classes, lessons, parties, and artwork for everyone. The paintings include a broad range of subjects and mediums to include pencil, watercolor and acrylic.
Other dates for Gallery Strolls are Friday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m.