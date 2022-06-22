LACA Summer Concert Series kicks off with the Jack Pine Savages Wednesday
The LACA Summer Concert Series will kick off its summer season Wednesday with a performance by the Jack Pine Savages.
Hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts the LACA Summer Concert Series takes place every Wednesday evening in downtown Ludington’s Waterfront Park from 7 to 9 p.m. This family friendly community concert series is free and open to the public. The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County.
While the concerts are free, putting on this series is not free to the art center. LACA is a nonprofit 501©3 organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Donations for the concert series are collected on-site during each concert.
The Jack Pine Savages are a musical trio lead by Bill Malones, who take pride in kicking out the funky sounds of blues, R&B, rock, Motown and more.
Community members interested in making a donation to the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to: LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/laca-summer-concert-series.
Additional LACA Summer Concert series performers include Ted Alan and the Under-privileged on June 29; Double Trouble featuring Mary Rademacher and Francesca Amari on July 6; James Armstrong on July 13; Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure on July 20; Bobby Murry on July 27; Planet D Nonet on Aug. 3; Robert Pace’s Natures Brew on Aug. 10; The Paul Nelson Band on Aug. 17; Eat-It-Up Trio on Aug. 24; and Duffy King Koalition on Aug. 31.
For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or follow the arts center on Facebook @LudingtonArtsCenter.
Evergreen Covenant Church garage, plant, bake sale Saturday
Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch, is preparing for its Church Garage, Plant and Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25. The sale will only be one day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is an opportunity to do some sale shopping and help support local charities. Evergreen Women’s Group is sponsoring this event as its summer fundraiser.
Active for Live Expo is Thursday at O.J. DeJonge
The Ludington Senior Center announces the return of the Active for Life Senior Expo, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, 706 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The expo is a free event that provides the opportunity for the community and agencies to network, seek out possible partnerships and discover all the services and opportunities available to area seniors.
A $1 lunch will be available for the first 200 visitors, and entertainment will be provided by John Marek. There will be a variety of clinics offered, including hearing screenings by Beltone and biometric health screenings by Spectrum, as well as demos, giveaways and more.
Business After Hours today at Lincoln Hills
Join the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and its member representatives for an evening of networking, cocktails and appetizers during Business After Hours, set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The event is sponsored by Lincoln Hills, West Shore Bank and the Rotary Club of Ludington.