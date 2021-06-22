Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor. The donor will match the donations that the children’s farm receives until Sept. 18, for up to a total of $2,000.
For example, those who give $75, will have their donation matched for a total of $150.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that has been operating for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm serves, on a normal year, more than 1,000 people with special needs, and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations Your donation is greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
To contribute, make check donations out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm. On the memo line, write “matching grant.” check memo line please state matching grant. All donations will receive a receipt.
For more information, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, call (231) 462-3732. or visit the farm’s website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Farm owner Nancy Supran said the organization was not able to do its normal fundraising during the past year-and-a-half due to the pandemic, and its funds are low. Any amount is appreciated.
Dig it Summer Series
The Dig it Summer Series hosted by AFFEW, the Lakeshore Food Club and MSU Extension, has expanded its age range to include kids 7 to 11 years old. The series takes place every other Tuesday throughout the summer at the You Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church.
Get signed up by calling the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361. Space is limited to 15 kids per session. The next session is June 29
instructions to make it a great experience. The next session will be on June 29. It will focus on garden exploration and learning how to pick and plant yummy vegetables.
Take the bus to
Big Sable June 26
The next bus day to Big Sable Point Lighthouse is Saturday, June 26. AsparaGrass, a local bluegrass-folk band featuring guitars, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and a blend of vocal harmonies, will perform from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Round-trip bus transportation will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. Buses load next to the park ranger’s office at Ludington State Park. A small transportation fee of $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger will be charged to help Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association to offset costs.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.