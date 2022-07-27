Women Who Care
of Mason County to meet Aug. 2
Women Who Care of Mason County will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. For further information, contact wwcofmc@gmail.com or visit the Women Who Care of Mason County Facebook page.
Claudia Schmidt
to perform Thursday
at LACA
Folksinger Claudia Schmidt will be performing at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Schmidt offers a quirky and wonderful hodge-podge of music, poetry, story, laughter, drama and celebrating the moment. Her work in clubs, theaters, festivals, TV and radio has added depth and dimension to her music, and since she has always included her original work along with very personal versions of the work of others, what you get is a unique look at the world from someone who relays what she sees with clarity, humor and wonder.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased in the LACA gift shop and online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
Nordhouse/South Hamlin reunion canceled
Nordhouse/South Hamlin school reunion is canceled this year because of COVID-19. For more information, call Jolee at 231-843-3745.
Mason County Republicans host candidate forum/meet-and-greet Thursday
The Mason County Republican Party’s executive committee is hosting a candidate forum and meet-and-greet from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, at Concordia Hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington.
Candidates confirmed to be there include gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley; 32nd State Senate candidate Chuck Ritchard; 102nd State Representative candidates Ryan Roberts and Andrew Sebolt; 101st State Representative candidate Joseph Fox; 2nd County Commission candidates Gary Castonia and Dr. Michelle Kuster; and county commission candidates Jody Hartley, Dr. Lew Squires, Steven Hull, Janet Andersen and Ron Bacon.