Mason County Democratic Party meets Thursday
The Mason County Democratic Party will hold its next county executive committee meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. Those who wish to attend virtually should contact Liz Kannon.
Epworth’s Lakeside Series starts Thursday
Epworth has a long history of offering “Fireside Chat” style events, now known as the Lakeside Series. Programs are at 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Marine Dining Room and are open to the public.
The 2023 series starts with Richard Ray, giving a presentation titled “Pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela” on Thursday.
Human beings have sought meaning through transcendent experiences for thousands of years.
The pilgrimage is one such transcendent experience.
A practice that has a place in all of the world’s great religions, the act of pilgrimage is many things to many pilgrims — retreat, extended prayer, penance for sins, an opening to spiritual or religious conversion.
This presentation will provide Epworth community members with an opportunity to learn more about pilgrims and pilgrimage, including historical, religious, cultural, artistic, and economic perspectives.
A special focus on the speaker’s two pilgrimages to the shrine of St. James the Apostle in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, will help attendees frame their worldview through the lens of pilgrimage, and to conceive of their lives as purposeful journeys to God.
Ray, professor of kinesiology and provost emeritus at Hope College in Holland, teaches courses on faith, vocation, and calling through the lens of pilgrimage.
He serves as co-director of the Hope-Western Prison Education Program.
The Lakeside Series will continue with Greg Rosborough on July 6; Noreen Mayfield on July 13; John Hensley on July 20; and COVE on July 27.
VanderWall to host office hours Friday
102nd Dist. State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, is hosting office hours at the following times and locations on Friday:
• From 11 a.m. to noon, Manistee City Hall, 415 Third St., Manistee.
• From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St. Scottville.
In addition to office hours, VanderWall and his office can be reached at (517) 373-1747 or CurtisVanderWall@house.mi.gov.
Board training for nonprofits July 13
There will be a training session for nonprofit boards from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The guest speaker will be John Williams, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan.
The training will cover the role of a board member, how to have an effective board meeting, basic parliamentary procedures and committee meetings.
There will also be a Q&A session. Lunch will be provided.
Reserve a spot by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/board-training-for-non-profits-tickets-666914728907.