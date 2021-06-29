American Legion Auxiliary to meet July 19
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Post. A short meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by a burn your own steak dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner is for Auxiliary members and their guests. Tickets are $17 per person. Purchase tickets at the post by July 12.
Legacy Plaza grand opening set for Thursday
The City of Ludington will celebrate the completion of the Legacy Plaza project with a grand opening at 3 p.m. Thursday. Mayor Steve Miller, Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Sue Devries, 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall will be speakers. There will be a Little River Band of Ottawa Indians ceremony by Jay Sam and a ribbon-cutting by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. Cheryl Wolfram will perform live. A ribbon-cutting for the Keeper’s Fish Shack, a new business located in Legacy Plaza, will follow.
LACA’s July art kits to feature minimalist landscape projects
Create your own minimalist landscape painting inspired by Etel Adnan with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ July crEATivity Art Kit.
Free art kits are available starting Friday at LACA, the Lakeshore Food Club, the Mason County District Library.
Adnan is an accomplished Lebanese artist, poet and journalist, who has exhibited her artwork internationally. Turning to visual art later in her life, she took to painting her surroundings by simplifying the formal shapes of your chosen landscape and playing with color.
This month’s free art kit includes instructions to show participants how to create their own minimalist landscapes. The kits also include the following supplies, a reference photo, a canvas board, a palette for paint mixing, acrylic paint, brushes, a pencil, a pencil sharpener, a marker, paper towel and an Indian Summer applesauce snack and spoon.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 crEATivity Art Kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning the first Friday of each month. LACA will also be distributing a limited number of art kits each month.
Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
The crEATivity Art Kits are made available to the community thanks in-part to donations from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Youth Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Women Who Care of Mason County, Indian Summer, Engine Creative LLC, the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library.
Community members interested in helping the arts center fund this project are asked to contact LACA Director Andrew Skinner at (231) 845-2787 or email director@ludingtonartscenter.org.