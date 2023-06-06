AAUW used book sale June 15, 16
The Ludington-area branch of the American Association of University Women will sponsor its annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 15 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 16 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
The sale is the primary fundraiser for AAUW’s college scholarships, awarded since 1964.
Books can be donated until Tuesday, June 13. For more information, contact Patty Otto (231) 845-7665.
Invasive plant removal June 13 at Cartier Park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host an invasive plant removal session June 13 at Cartier Park.
The group will be working on dame’s rocket, mugwort. and maybe garlic mustard. AFFEW is also looking for volunteers to maintain the new native plant beds around the gazebo.
Contact Sara Bolan at sarab@affew.org to have your email added to our list for notifications about events for this important program.
Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in the parking area by the Bark Park at the end of Rath Avenue.
Veterans golf scramble Wednesdays at Hemlock Golf Course
Veterans Golf Scramble fundraiser every Wednesday through mid-October at Hemlock Golf Course, 5105 W. Decker Road. Play starts at 5:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $20, $5 of which goes to the Veterans in Crisis Fund.
Juried Art & Crafts Fair set for July 8
in Pentwater
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club announces its 58th annual Pentwater Juried Art & Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in downtown Pentwater, Michigan.
This juried art fair features all original work of the artist’s own creation, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media.
Always a highlight of the summer activities, with the scenic backdrop of the Pentwater Harbor, the fair gets rave reviews from both artists and visitors alike.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is excited to be back this year and welcomes visitors to shop the unique variety of art.
To enhance the experience, the club has added music by Frank Galante and a Scoop for Jewels fundraiser benefiting the Pentwater community.
Frank Galante is a classical guitarist. His main instruments are classical guitar, lute and Spanish Renaissance vihuela. He also performs on Baroque guitar. His repertoire draws on material from the Renaissance through contemporary composition and jazz/classical crossover. He will be performing in the gazebo, in the center of the Village Green Park, from noon to 2 p.m.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in Scoop for Jewels from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For a $10 donation, adults and children alike will delight in the opportunity to hunt for treasures with this fundraiser for Pentwater.
Admission to the fair is free. Refreshments are available in the Village Green, provided by the Pentwater Service Club Duncan Wagon, along with several unique restaurants and bars within walking distance.
The Pentwater Junior Women’s Club is a volunteer service club of women committed to improving the community of Pentwater, Michigan.
For more information, visit www.pentwaterjrwomensclub.com or find the club on Facebook.