Deadline extended for Manistee National Forest Festival events
The Manistee National Forest Festival is less than one month away and organizations hosting events during the June 30-July 4 should send their information to www.manisteeforestfestival.com/register-manistee-national-forest-festival-manistee-michigan by the extended deadline of Thursday, June 9 to be included in the digital brochure. Events submitted after June 9 will only be posted on the website’s event schedule.
The Independence Day Parade will be held on Monday, July 4, sponsored by Edward Jones — Jeff Reau and The Spicer Group.
The parade will start on Division and River streets and will finish at the Armory Youth Project parking lot.
The deadline to register is Monday, June 20. Any submissions after June 20 will not be accepted. No entries will be allowed on the day of the parade. Visit www.manisteeforestfestival.com to submit an entry,
Library’s Summer Reading Program kick-off party is Friday
at Waterfront Park
Children of all ages are invited to a summer reading kick-off party hosted by the Mason County District Library from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Waterfront Park in Ludington. Join in for a fun event with games, prizes, free books and more as everyone signs up for the Summer Reading Program.
Like all Mason County District Library programs, the kick-off party and Summer Reading Program are both free and open to the pubic. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Garden Club
of Pentwater to host annual plant sale
The Garden Club of Pentwater will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the water tower in downtown Pentwater.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR meets June 18
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon on Saturday, June 18 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave., Mears. The hostess will be Shannon Larson. There will be a catered lunch for $7, and the program will feature Michigan DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer discussing plans and programs as well as funding for state regent projects.
RSVP by contacting Shannon Larson.