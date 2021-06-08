AFFEW native plant sale Saturday
AFFEW’s annual native plant sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ludington’s Rotary Park. More than 600 plants will be available. Native plants help improve the habitats of pollinating insects, and help draw birds to people’s gardens. They also require less water than many non-native plants due to their longer roots. For more information, including information about the specific plants and recommendations for care, visit www.affew.org.
Vaccine clinics announced through Northwest Michigan Health Services
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. will be holding vaccine events at the following dates and times:
• Today, 8:15-10:15 a.m., Shelby NMHSI clinic;
• Today, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Hansen’s Foods in Hart;
• Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benzonia NMHSI Clinic;
• Friday, 1-4 p.m., Oceana Farm Market, Hart;
• Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Traverse City, NMHSI Clinic;
• Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benzonia NMHSI Clinic.
Maritime Museum to celebrate fourth anniversary
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will host a four-year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at 217 S. Lakeshore Drive. More details are coming. Visit the PLMM Facebook page for more information.
Pentwater History 101 program launched
The Pentwater History 101 program will be offered at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Thursday and Saturday in June at Channel Lane Park.
Topics such as Pentwater’s horse racetrack, which it had for 30 years, Native Americans settling in the area, the village’s manufacturing of two small planes and others will be discussed.
The program is conducted by a volunteer docent from the Pentwater Historical Society Museum. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated because the admission-free Museum relies on voluntary donations and annual memberships to the museum open.
“We had terrific interest in the Pentwater History Cruise in 2019 and 2020,” said Ron Beeber, one of the PHS volunteer docents. “But we heard from some who are uncomfortable on water, and who asked for a similar outside history lesson on dry land. So we’ve scheduled 12 dates in June to see how it goes. The schedule in July and August will depend on the interest shown.”
Beeber noted that Mondays and Thursdays are chosen as the two weekday offerings in June because the Pentwater Farmers Market is open on Mondays and Thursdays, and it’s hoped folks will catch one of the 101 programs before or after their shopping trips to the market.
“During each 101 session, we describe what once stood or took place at various sites in Pentwater,” he said. “We encourage the audience to visit the museum and see photos and artifacts related to the topics we discuss.”
The museum is at 85 S. Rutledge St., and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays from June to August.
There are reduced fall hours.
For more information about the PHS and Museum, visit www.pentwaterhistoricalsociety.org, or find the Pentwater Historical Society on Facebook.
Dodson, Harvey to perform today at Emerson Lake Inn
Jimmy Dodson and Bill Harvey will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Emerson Lake Inn, 7786 U.S. 10, Walhalla.
They’re also scheduled to perform at the same time June 30; July 7 and 14; Aug. 4 and 25; Sept. 15; and Oct. 6 and 20.
PoWeR! Book Bags, inspiREading partner for book giveaways
PoWeR! Book Bags recently held its end-of-the-year book giveaways, partnering with inspiREading of Mason, Lake and Oceana counties and the Great Start Collaborative though the West Shore Educational Service District for to send students home for summer vacation with three books of their choosing in hand.
PoWeR! Book Bags included the inspiREading QR code in the hundreds of books from the at giveaways. Families can use it to learn reading strategies by grade level to use with children, friends, students and families.
This is made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Women Who Care of Mason County May grant and local donations from the public.
InspiREading states that “children are never too young to be inspired by their families, schools, and communities to grow a passion for reading. InspiREading focuses on providing resources that increase literacy engagement and proficiency outcomes for all. Our inspiREading strategy cards highlight five literacy goal areas for parents, caregivers, community organizations, schools and children to utilize to improve literacy. While we recognize that there are a multitude of literacy skills and knowledge required to become successful readers, we highlight specific strategies for motivation and engagement, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.”
PoWeR! Book Bags stated that it’s excited to promote the literacy initiative that supports the many points of its mission as well.
For more information about inspiREading, visit www.greatstartmlo.org/inspireading. Visit www.powerbookbags.com or email powerbookbags@gmail.com for more information about PoWeR! Book Bags.