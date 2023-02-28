Lane closures in effect on northbound U.S. 31
The Michigan Department of Transportation stated Tuesday that lane closures for road work are in effect through 3 p.m. Friday on northbound U.S. 31 from Monroe Road (Exit 154) to the north branch of the Pentwater River.
The work is weather dependent.
Mason County GOP
to meet March 7
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. The public is welcome to attend.
Library to hold bingo night Thursday
There will be a family bingo night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. The popular event will be open to all. Come and play, drop in when you can. Join Miss Katie for a few games and win fun prizes.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
LACA to feature exhibit by artist Melanie Manos in March
Ann Arbor-area artist Melanie Manos’ exhibit “Pillars of the Community” will be featured in the performance hall lobby gallery at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts March 3-31.
In addition to Manos’ exhibit, she will host a presentation on her current project Visualizing Women’s Work at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the LACA performance hall.
“Pillars of the Community” features a number of pieces created by Manos in recent years. In mixed-media drawings and sculptures, tiny figures climb giant birch and maple trees in a reversal of humans’ perceived domination of nature.
Hung scroll-like, the charcoal on vellum drawings suggest fragility in contrast to the solidity of the built environment. Performance-based video work offers an absurd take on war games, filmed in a New Hampshire forest with live audio accompaniment provided by a nearby target range.
The VWW project investigates gender bias in public monuments, plaques and other historical visual culture.
It posits that the erasure of women’s work, both compensated and uncompensated and across identities and eras, perpetuates cultural norms of gender inequality.
The entire project is geared toward future crowd-sourced research, individual stories of women’s lives, and new ways of memorializing those stories away from the visual trope of the single figure atop a pedestal that presents a narrow definition of patriarchal heroism.
Digital experiments include augmented reality, interactive mapping and information design and materials-based research includes strategies for live performative events to expand the imaginary around history-based visual culture that would take place at existing monuments, sites of women’s labor, and at sites of proposed or “missing” monuments.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.