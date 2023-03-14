Manistee PFLAG to meet Sunday
The Manistee chapter of PFLAG — an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their families and friends — will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St. in Manistee.
Visitors, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions and those who would like to help with PFLAG’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community are all welcome to attend.
For more further information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Pork ribeye dinner, live music Friday at Custer VFW
There will be a pork ribeye dinner and live music from Dean Dostal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
The $14 dinner includes ribeye, a baked potato, green beans, salad and dessert.
Applications due Thursday for food business competition
The deadline is approaching for the Food-based Business Competition.
Start-ups and expanding businesses in Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo and Muskegon counties must submit applications at https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details by Thursday.
As many as 10 applicants will be invited to give a pitch about their business during an in-person event on May 16 at the Muskegon Farmers Market.
Winners will receive support services packages worth $5,000; the packages could include consulting services, marketing and branding, production or processing space, technical assistance and buyer connections.
All applicants will get access to business services from the Michigan Small Business Development Center, the MEDC and The Right Place.
In order to enter, businesses must be located in Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo or Muskegon counties.
They must have less than $750,000 in annual revenue, with 10 or fewer employees, and they must operate or propose a food business as defined by the Michigan Cottage Food Law or Michigan Food Law.
For more information, contact Kristi Zimmerman at (616) 970-8978 or email zimmermank@rightplace.org.