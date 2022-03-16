PFLAG Manistee will meet virtually March 20
PFLAG — which supports LGBTQ+ individuals as well as their parents, families and allies — will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
PFLAG has been a part of the Manistee and Ludington areas since 2010. All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in our commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.
The group will be updating its outreach to the Genders and Sexualities Alliance at Manistee High School and will begin a discussion of support for LGBTQ individuals who live in senior living communities. It will also look forward to two new summer projects. Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
People Fund grant letters of interest
due April 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the spring grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by April 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by April 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by agreeing to have their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then pooled with other People Fund participants and returned to the community through grants to nonprofit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $389,000 in grants in 2021.
Nonprofits that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online.
Letters of interest are due by April 1, with applications due by April 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in October.