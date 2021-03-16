Hospice of Michigan to host virtual training for new volunteers
Hospice of Michigan is looking for compassionate volunteers to help patients and families dealing with life-limiting illnesses in communities throughout west Michigan. Residents interested in donating their time can virtually attend a new volunteer orientation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
Hospice of Michigan has a specific need for volunteers in Ludington, Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Big Rapids who can make a difference in the lives of others by visiting with veteran patients and participating in veteran pinning ceremonies, or bringing their pets to visit patients for interaction, entertainment and enjoyment.
West Michigan native Pam Mohrhardt always wanted to volunteer, but never seemed to have the time. When she retired as a nurse and administrator for Christian Care Assisted Living in Muskegon, she wanted to fill her days with purpose. Working with seniors in a care facility showed Mohrhardt, firsthand, the excellent care Hospice of Michigan provides patients and families and inspired her to make a difference through volunteering. Now she encourages her community to “just try it.”
“Ask yourself what you can offer to others,” Mohrhardt said. “Whether it’s reading to a patient or just talking to them, you form a relationship with those you visit. You’re giving them a better quality of life through your time together.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the not-for-profit shifted from in-person to virtual volunteer visits to safely continue providing socialization and companionship to patients, and relief for their caregivers.
Hospice of Michigan volunteers are vital in helping to deliver support to patients and families according to its mission of caring for patients wherever they call home, right in the same community in which its volunteers live. No special experience is required to volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Megan Cadle at (616) 356-5233 or mcadle@hom.org to register for the training. To learn more about Hospice of Michigan and becoming a volunteer, visit www.hom.org.
Submissions sought for virtual Arbor Day celebration
Ludington’s Tree Advisory Board is inviting the public to participate in a virtual celebration of Arbor Day 2021. We invite you to submit a photograph, drawing or a brief description of a special tree in Ludington. Your tree of choice could be the biggest, the smallest, the oddest looking, something with a special meaning in your life, or just a favorite tree in your neighborhood.
Provide the location of the tree as well as a short description of your feelings for the tree and why you chose this tree.
The tree advisory board will then hold a random drawing of all submitted entries. Forty entrants will receive one seedling to plant on their property. Trees will be delivered to the homes of those selected, so provide addresses when submitting entries.
Submissions can be made via the Ludington Facebook page; mailed to City of Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431 ATTN Arbor Day; or dropped in the cardboard entry box in lobby of city hall.
The drawing will be held the week of Arbor Day, which runs from April 24-30.
Trees provided are through donations of the Ludington Tree Advisory Board.
Amber Township to hold clean-up day in the fall
Amber Township’s clean-up day, normally held in May, will be will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon. Final details will be announced in mid-August.
Last year’s clean-up was canceled due to the pandemic. This year the Amber Township Board decided to have it in September, as more people get vaccinated and feel safer.
Pentwater Lake Association Board to meet March 22
The Pentwater Lake Association Board of Directors will meet Monday, March 22 via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. To join, please email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net. She will email meeting ID information on how to join through the Zoom link. Public comments are invited.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization. Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.