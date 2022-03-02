Seasonal weight, speed restrictions go into effect Saturday
The Mason County Road Commission is announcing that seasonal weight and speed restrictions are going into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 5 until further notice.
All County roads will be restricted by reducing the maximum axle load by 35% per axle and truck speeds should be reduced to 35 mph.
Weight and speed restrictions are enforced to minimize the damage caused during Michigan’s seasonal thaw.
For additional information, contact the Mason County Road Commission office at (231) 757-2882 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email permits@masoncountyroads.com.
Charity Sew to meet March 15
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required.
For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
St. Paul United
Methodist Church
to celebrate 150th
anniversary
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington, will be celebrating its 150th church anniversary on Saturday, April 23.
The public is invited to attend an open house at 4 p.m., a chicken dinner at 6 p.m. and program/hymn sing at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the dinner, reservations are requested by calling (231) 843-3275 or emailing stpaulumc333@gmail.com by April 4.
The initial churches were founded in 1872 in Riverton and Summit townships that eventually became St. Paul UMC.
The Sunday, April 24 worship service at 9:30 a.m. will be similar to the 1972 service that commemorated the 100th anniversary. Following the service, a coffee hour will be held.
Mason County Dems
to meet Thursday
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
After the general membership meeting the county democratic convention will take place.
Attendees are asked to wear masks. No refreshments will be provided.
A Zoom link will be provided. Contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729 for the link.