End-of-life discussions start Sunday at People’s Church
Are you interested in learning more about end-of-life issues and how to plan for the kind of death you want? People’s Unitarian Universalist Church will be offering the study series “Mindful Passages: Moving Through Life’s Changes,” with Marie Stycos. Stycos has had a 40-year nursing career in various end-of-life settings. Topics covered include “good death,” living wills and “Facts and Fallacies About Grief.”
The series begins Sunday and will continue through Sept. 24. There will be 14 sessions covering a wide variety of topics.
The church is located at 115 W. Loomis. The classes will meet every other Sunday starting at 12:30 p.m. All area residents are invited to attend. There is no registration fee but free-will donations will be accepted. People can also participate on Zoom, although that format will not allow you to join in on the discussions.
For more information or to register for Zoom contact People’s Church by calling (231) 845-6493 or emailing peopleschurchludington@gmail.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Pizza night Friday at American Legion
American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza for members and guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, including lots of veggies for those observing Lent. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Egg hunt April 8 at Our Savior Lutheran Church
There will be an Easter egg hunt and party from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at 765 U.S. 10, Scottville.
Deadline is Thursday for food-based business pitch challenge
Applicants now have until Thursday to register for the 231 Food & Beverage Pitch Challenge, in which five finalists will receive $5,000 in business support services.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with Greater Muskegon Economic Development, The Right Place and its partners in Mason, Lake, Mason, Oceana and Newaygo counties on this initiative to provide launch and business growth opportunities to small businesses specializing in food and beverage product development.
The in-person pitch competition will take place at the Muskegon Farmers Market on May 16.
The event is only open to businesses geographically located in Mason, Muskegon, Lake, Oceana, or Newaygo counties.
Businesses interested in participating must complete an application by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details.
Up to 10 selected applicants will be invited to pitch their business in the competition on May 16.
For more information, visit https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details or contact Kristi Lucas-Zimmerman, Economic Development Director for Mason County at (616) 970.8978 or zimmermank@rightplace.org.