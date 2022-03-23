Riverton Township to hold special meeting March 29
The Riverton Township Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to review the proposed budget for 2022-23 at the Riverton Township Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budge will be a subject of the hearing.
American Legion to host pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the post, 318 N. James St. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks are accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There are several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Cabin Fever Stew Cook-Off, silent auction Saturday at Custer VFW
Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 is hosting a Cabin Fever Stew Cook-Off from 1-3 p.m., Saturday.
There will be a trophy and certificates for those in first through third places in the stew cook-off. The entry fee is $5 for those making the stew. Those entering the contest should arrive near 1 p.m. to register. Judging will take place for nearly the entire time. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
For those who want a taste and help judge, there is a $5 taster fee for those who want to get a taste and judge the stews. Tasters will receive cups for tasting as well as slips of paper to judge on a 1-5 scale, with the slips going into a ballot box for judging.
The silent auction will take place during the cook-off, too. Items can be dropped off either starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, before the cook-off or during the Cats ‘N’ Jammers performance from 5-8 p.m., Thursday.
Proceeds from the fundraisers are going toward remodeling the kitchen area.
For more information, contact Bob Perrin at 231-462-3511.
Business After Hours April 27 at Crown and Cork
Mingle with other local business representatives at this monthly networking event. Crown and Cork, 502 W. Loomis St., is the host for food and drinks. The cost is $5 for Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce members or $10 for non-members.
For tickets, visit www.chamber.ludington.org/events/details/business-after-hours-21365.
Filer Credit Union accepting applications for scholarship
Filer Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2022 Growing Together Scholarship program. This year, Filer Credit Union plans to award 10 $1000 scholarships to area graduates to be used towards their first-year college tuition. Each awarded student will also have an opportunity to apply for an additional $1,000 the following year. To qualify for the Filer Credit Union Growing Together Scholarship, applicants must be accepted to an accredited college, university or school for the upcoming school year. The applicant or their parents must be a member at Filer Credit Union with the winners being selected from a panel of judges.
Applications are due May 1 and can be found online at www.filercu.com/scholarship-application.
To learn more about the scholarship, see our website listed above, visit any Filer branch, or call at (231) 723-3400. In addition to the announcement of the Growing Together Scholarship, Filer is also launching a new program for its youngest members. The Teen Saver Checking Account is offered to teenagers age 13-17. There are no monthly fees. Anyone looking for more details should visit www.filercu.com or call (231) 723-3400.