American Legion to hold pizza night Friday
American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Seating is limited to 50-percent capacity, so take-out is advised.
Orders will start being taken at 4:30 p.m. Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available, as are take-and-bake pizzas.
Customers should have orders ready when they call, and be ready to provide their names and the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount due be given when customers arrive to pick up their orders. Only cash and check will be accepted as payment.
Servers will call when pizzas go in the oven to prevent people from waiting longer than necessary. Pick up is in the back parking lot. There will be a sign where you are to pull up. Customers should not leave their vehicles; the legion will bring pizzas to vehicles.
You do not need to be a member to order.
FiveCAP Head Start centers accepting applicants
There are Head Start openings for enrollment at the FiveCAP learning centers in Mason, Lake, Manistee and Newaygo counties, Monday through Thursday, each week. About two-thirds of students are participating in-person, while the other one-third is still learning remotely.
The free program is open to families whose household income is at or below the federal poverty level. Transportation is available at no cost.
Head Start provides low-income families with access to the same quality preschool education their more affluent neighbors can provide their children, but without the cost. Head Start also advocates for the whole family, assisting parents to help their children develop the critical skills they need early in life.
Head Start employs teachers and teaching assistants, and the research-based curriculum prepares students for kindergarten-readiness with fun activities and lessons. Social and emotional growth are important components of the program, in addition to physical skills, language and communication, math, phonics, social studies, science and technology.
Each day, parents of remote learners call in for attendance, and teachers have daily contact using FaceTime, Zoom or YouTube. Students who are still participating through remote learning receive a touch-screen tablet programmed with many fun age-appropriate activities and lessons. The touch-screen tablet has software used to track and access progress in real time.
For more information on FiveCAP Head Start in Mason County, contact either the Ludington Area FiveCAP Head Start Center, 1115 S. Madison St., at (231) 845-0041, or the Fountain Child Development Center, 3876 E. Main St. at (231) 462-3961. Applications and enrollment information also are available on FiveCAP’s website, www.fivecap.org.
MCC spring break begins Friday
Spring break for all students and staff at Mason County Central Schools begins on Friday. School resumes on Monday, April 4. Building offices will be closed during this time as well.
Bumstead announces office hours March 26
34th Dist. State Sen. Jon Bumstead will be hosting office hours events throughout Oceana County on Friday, March 26. The senator will be available to answer questions and provide information and assistance, as well as take suggestions on issues affecting communities and businesses in the district. No appointment is necessary.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Bumstead’s office hours on March 26 are from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pentwater Village Hall, 65 N. Hancock St., Pentwater; and from 1 to 2 p.m. at Shelby Village Hall, 218 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby.
Those unable to make it to the following times, can contact Bumstead’s office to set up an appointment. Visit www.senatorJonBumstead.com or call (517) 373-1635 for information.