Garden tips series offered at Ludington Senior Center in April
Join the Mason County Garden Club at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in April for gardening tips and landscaping ideas.
The club will be available every week at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The first session on Wednesday, April 5, is titled, “What’s in Your Yard?”
During the April 5 session, Sharon Morman will be discussing the relationship of gardens to the overall health and beauty of the ecosystem in the area.
Other titles of workshop titles for the remainder of the series will include “Proper Patio Pot Planting,” “Vegetable Garden: Planning for Canning,” and “Fairy Gardens/Deer Resistant Plants/Sun or Shade Plants.”
The gardening workshops are free, but the senior center asks that those interested in participating RSVP by calling (231) 845-6841.
Fin & Feather Club to host May CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol licensing class May 5-6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. Participants must register to take the class. The class is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on May 5 and all day on May 6.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Egg hunt coming to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm April 4
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its annual special needs Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
The egg hunt will be held inside the barn, rain, snow or shine, on the 5487 Tuttle Road farm in Free Soil.
Sections of the barn will be reserved for the blind, and for attendees who require wheelchairs and walkers.
After the hunt, Liz Stark of the Mason-Lake Adult Education program will teach lessons about how to paint Ukrainian Easter eggs. Attendees are asked to bring two hard-boiled eggs for the project. The rest of the materials will be supplied at the farm.
The Easter egg hunt and bonnet contest are free to individuals of all ages with special needs.
Groups who wish to reserve a spot must RSVP by April 1, and send a contact name, phone number and email address, as well as the number of people attending and the activities they plan to participate in. RSVPs should be sent to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
People can also register by calling the farm at (231) 462-3732 or by emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net.
The children’s farm’s website is at www.circlerockingsfarm.org.