Children’s farm announces March coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam is hosting its drawing and coloring contest for people with special needs of all ages, and seniors age 65 and older.
The theme for the month of March is “March Madness.”
Ribbons will be awarded for the top three art pieces in each category.
Participants should put their name, full address and “s.p.” on their entries. Pictures can be folded, placed into an envelope and mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
The deadline is March 31 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date, and pictures will be kept and placed in the barn for visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net, or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Humankind to present Celtic music concert
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will present a program titled “Celtic Music and Journey with Brian McClure,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The event is free and open to everyone, and will take place via Zoom or on the HumankindWSCC Facebook page.
During this event, McClure will perform Celtic music on the fiddle, guitar, and bodhran drum, and take his audience for a trek through Ireland and Scotland. He will also share his experience and evolution as a musician and specific human experience.
“Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re excited to have Brian McClure join us with some Celtic music and storytelling,” said Katie Stewart, professor of marketing and management, who chaired the planning for the event. “Those who enjoyed VH1’s ‘Storytellers’ series back in the day will really love how Brian interweaves Celtic music with stories from his travels and life experiences. This will be a great uplifting event for people of all ages as we look forward to the arrival of spring.”
McClure started his journey with the violin in the traditional way of middle school and high school orchestra. After college, he traveled to Ireland on a whim with fiddle in hand. He busked and met with locals. Later, he returned to Ireland and Scotland with a three-piece band called Highland Reign. During his six years with that band, they produced seven albums and toured Scotland and Ireland three different times.
This event is part of Humankind’s focus on the British Isles of Ireland, England, Wales, and Scotland. Previous years focused on Cuba, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Those interested in previewing some of McClure’s music before the event can visit the Brian McClure Facebook page. His music with Highland Reign is accessible at www.highlandreign.com.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.humankindwscc.org, contact humankind@westshore.edu, or find the series on Facebook.
WSCC’s Performing Arts Living Series features the Fry Street String Quartet
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Living Room Series will feature a musical evening with the Fry Street String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with an online concert.
This quartet, hailed as “a triumph of ensemble playing” by “The New York Times,” is a multi-faceted ensemble taking chamber music in new directions. Touring music of the masters as well as original works from composers of our time, the Fry Street Quartet has perfected a “blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity,” according to the The Strad.
The quartet’s repertoire reaches many corners of the musical spectrum, including works of Britten, Schubert, Beethoven and Bartok, as well as programs of American women composers Laura Kaminsky, Amy Beach, Joan Tower and Libby Larsen. For this concert, the quartet will perform works by Haydn, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Bartok and Brahms.
All of the performances in the Living Room Series are free of charge and more information and links to the performances can be found at www.westshore.edu/performingarts. The performance will also be archived and available for viewing following the livestream event.
Eden Township to meet, hold budget hearting March 23
The Eden Township Board will hold a budget hearing during its meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23.
Mason County Dems to hold meeting March 4
The Mason County Democrats will hold their general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 via Zoom. Professor Mike Nagle will give a presentation about finding common ground between Democrats and Republicans. A discussion, facilitated by Nagle, will follow. Request a Zoom link via www.masoncountydemocrats.org.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet March 8
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The Zoom login can be found at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us.