Hart Community Performing Arts Series continues season
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will continue its season with a concert by saxophone virtuoso Otis Murphy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Hart Public Schools Auditorium.
Murphy will be accompanied by his wife, pianist Haruko Murphy. Tickets will be available at the door for $15 each.
Murphy is professor of music in saxophone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, joining the faculty at age 28 and becoming one of the youngest faculty members in its history. Murphy is in great demand as an international artist, having performed in more than 25 countries worldwide across four continents.
He is the recipient of several international awards, including prizes in Belgium’s Adolphe Sax International Saxophone Competition and France’s Jean-Marie Londeix International Saxophone Competition.
Murphy has taught at music schools and festivals worldwide, including the Paris Conservatory, Amsterdam Conservatory, Cologne Academy of Music, Hamamatsu International Wind Instrument Academy and Festival, London Royal College of Music, and many more. His students have received accolades in national and international competitions and are members of premier military concert bands in various branches of the U.S. military.
He earned Doctor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the Jacobs School of Music, receiving the Performer’s Certificate award. He also pursued advanced studies in France under a Fulbright Fellowship for foreign study at the Conservatoire National Régional de Musique in Cergy-Pontoise, earning the Prix de Perfectionnementà l’unanimité.
Born in Japan, Haruko Murphy moved to San Jose, California with her family as a teenager. She received the Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in Piano Performance, both with Highest Distinction, from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.
The Hart Series has also announced that the concert by the Argus Quartet, originally scheduled for Jan. 23, has been rescheduled for Friday April 29. In addition, the concert by Carrie Newcomer originally scheduled for May 6 has been canceled. The series will now present Clarice and Sergio Assad, part of the “First Family of Brazilian Music,” on Friday, May 20 as the final concert in the season. For more information, visit www.hartseries.org or contact Artistic Director Tom Kirk, at tomkkirk@hartseries.org.
Lenten Brunch April 12 in Pentwater
Pentwater’s Centenary United Methodist Women invite members of the community to their annual Lenten Brunch, which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 82 S Hancock St., Pentwater, across from the Pentwater Post Office.
The Rev. Hillary Thurston-Cox of the Ludington United Methodist Church will be the gust speaker, and will discuss stories of the Holy Land.
Reservations are due Thursday, April 7. Contact the church office (231) 869-5900 or email pentwaterumc@gmail.com.
St. Paul United Methodist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road in Ludington, will be celebrating its 150th church anniversary on Saturday, April 23.
The public is invited to attend an open house at 4 p.m., a chicken dinner at 6 p.m. and program/hymn-sing at 7 p.m. There is no charge for the dinner, reservations are requested by calling (231) 843-3275 or emailing stpaulumc333@gmail.com by April 4.
The initial churches were founded in 1872 in Riverton and Summit townships that eventually became St. Paul UMC.
The Sunday, April 24 worship service at 9:30 a.m. will be similar to the 1972 service that commemorated the 100th anniversary. Following the service, a coffee hour will be held.