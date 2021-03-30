Mason County Dems to meet via Zoom April 1
The Mason County Democrats will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Zoom meeting link can be requested by emailing info@masoncountydems.org.
Pentwater’s Easter on the Green set for Saturday
Pentwater will be marking the Easter holiday with Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green at noon on Saturday at the Village Green in Pentwater. The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event with sponsors The Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage.
Children will have an opportunity to take part in the Easter egg hunt, meet the Easter Bunny and win prizes.
Organizers ask that those who attend follow all of the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as described the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pentwater Women’s Club, service club to hold joint Zoom meeting April 1
The Pentwater Women’s Club and Pentwater Service Club will host a joint meeting via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1. The speaker will be Gary McKeen, and the topic will be raised-bed gardening with an emphasis on vegetable and flower gardening. A link to the Zoom Meeting has been sent to current members.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class April 9
The Fin & Feather Club will hold its first concealed pistol license class of the year from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 and all day Saturday, April 10. There will be limited, first-come, first-served enrollment for this class. The class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.